255,000 Vornado tower heaters recalled after detached fan blades trigger fires

Affected models come in black or white and are roughly 12.5 inches tall and 6 inches wide.

A popular space heater sold for years at major retailers is now being removed from homes after reports that it can overheat and catch fire.

About 255,000 Vornado tower heaters in the United States are included in the recall.

What happened?

Vornado is recalling some of its tower heaters following reports that the appliances overheated, with several incidents resulting in fires, FOX 35 Orlando reported. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the issue begins when a fan blade detaches from the motor shaft.

When that happens, the fan may slow down or stop, which can let the heater get hot enough to melt and possibly ignite. Vornado says it has received 32 overheating reports, including eight fires and one report of smoke inhalation.

Affected models come in black or white and are roughly 12.5 inches tall and 6 inches wide. They have low and high heat settings, plus a fan-only/no-heat mode, display the word "Vornado" overlaying a large "V" on the front, and show the model "TYPE SRTH" on a silver label on the bottom.

The heaters were sold nationwide from August 2013 to May 2026 for about $40 to $50, including at Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, ACE Hardware, Vornado.com, and Amazon.com.

Why does it matter?

Space heaters are often marketed as affordable, convenient ways to stay warm, especially for people trying to avoid turning on central heat and driving up utility bills.

A fire can destroy personal belongings, force families from their homes, and leave lingering smoke damage. Even near misses can create stress, cleanup costs, and the hassle of replacing an appliance that many people depend on during colder months.

And when defective products have to be thrown away after years of use, more material ends up in the waste stream.

What can I do?

If you have one of the recalled heaters, stop using it right away. Vornado says customers should contact the company for directions on submitting photos of the heater and proof that it has been destroyed. Consumers who complete that process can receive a full refund.

Check other portable heaters in your home for recall notices and signs of wear, unusual smells, melting, or fan problems. Appliances that generate heat require extra caution, especially if they include moving parts that can fail over time.

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