Puzzled gardener uncovers eerie hole hiding beneath layers of mulch: 'It was hard to photograph'

A peculiar nest-like burrow that turned up in an Ohio garden has left the homeowner and Reddit user questioning exactly what creature is living in the watermelon-sized digs. The gardener posted the query in the r/gardening subreddit.

"Went outside to see what I assume is a nest in my raised bed. It was hard to photograph but there is a tunnel going off the top left. Is it voles or something else? Can I relocate them?" the Redditor asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While voles can be somewhat of a nuisance, the mystery garden guest highlights the importance of maintaining a naturally healthy yard. It can become an oasis and money-saving mini-reserve for other species, including vital pollinators.

"Making a garden welcoming to wildlife is not only good for nature but looks great, too," Medium's Martijn Assie wrote in an article about making a wildlife-friendly space. "These places become safe spaces for many creatures. They help keep the garden healthy and support the environment around us."

Pollinators are among the group of critters that can most benefit. The U.S. Forest Service estimated that some bee populations have dropped by 80% since 2007. Parasites, pesticides, habitat loss, and a lack of native flowers are among leading causes. Bees are responsible for pollinating around three-quarters of our food crops, Penn State researchers added.

Letting your yard go natural, complete with bluets and a variety of other native flowers, can provide safe snacks for pollinators while saving you time and money because they don't require much watering or pesticides. The latter chemicals are linked by studies to certain cancer risks.

It's also important that you match the native plants to your region. The World Wildlife Fund has a great tool that explains which wildflowers are native in different regions of the United States.

If you plant the right mix, you might be surprised by what creatures choose to spend the summer with you. Certain flowers can attract fascinating hummingbirds, for example. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a guide to help you pick the perfect honeysuckle, larkspur, or other blooms to draw them near.

In the Ohio case, Redditors had some suggestions about what may have made the burrow.

"Quite possible it's an elephant," one person joked, referring to the size of the hole.

A more sensible viewer had a likely ID: "I've had similar beds with bunnies in it."

There are some other garden hacks that can help you make your backyard more cost-efficient and planet-friendly.

Using a reel mower eliminates heat-trapping exhaust, and you can bank the money you would have spent on gallons of gas for the season. Collecting rain in a barrel will provide free water for your garden while also helping to prevent community flooding.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.