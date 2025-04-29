Expert warns against harmful landscaping trend that is becoming more prevalent: 'Common mistake'

The problem is almost so easy to fix it is strange that this practice still exists.

One TikToker is digging into a popular landscaping trend and revealing how it could actually be doing more harm than good to your trees.

In a video, TikToker Will, who goes by Bird Man Will (@will.k.birds), points out a common mistake people make when mulching around trees: piling mulch directly up against the trunk. His simple tip? Don't do this.

"Common mistake in landscaping," the user said in the caption of the video. In the video, Will explains how the way roots grow can change when covered in mulch, functionally cutting off the oxygen and nutrient supply to the tree.

The term "volcano mulching" refers to the piling up of mulch against the trunk of a tree, creating a volcano-shaped mound and encouraging the roots of trees to grow into the nutrient-rich mulch, eventually hurting or killing the tree by encircling it and cutting off the circulation of water and nutrients.

Trees play a vital role in our communities, especially in urban and suburban neighborhoods. Access to healthy, mature trees has been linked to lower temperatures, reduced stress, and even improved student performance in schools.

Fortunately, there are healthier, more sustainable ways to care for your yard. Decisions can include growing trees with proper care or replacing parts of your lawn with eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives. Even a partial lawn replacement can cut water bills, reduce upkeep, and help your landscape thrive.

Users who interacted with the video affirmed the information, speaking about the ways they've seen this problem.

"I help plant some in the community and we always leave a ring around the trunk to not be right up on it," one user commented.

"I worked grounds at a university and my boss would yell at us if we covered tree roots," one user commented. "Really surprising that a landscape manager made this mistake."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.