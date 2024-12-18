Expert concerned by popular trend taking over public spaces: 'It tricks the tree'

"I will make sure to tell my arborist."

An arborist is warning against a popular trend sweeping the landscaping world that more than one homeowner has fallen victim to: volcano mulching — in which wood chips are piled high in a cone around a tree.

"The reason why you don't do volcano mulch is it tricks the tree [into] thinking it's below ground," Bobby Solar (@bobby.solar) explained on TikTok. He added this causes girdling roots to grow up and into a circle that can choke out the tree. The stress of the situation can also cause the tree to more easily succumb to pests and disease.

"This right here is all scale, all these little bumps, the white and the black and the gray," Solar says in the clip while pointing to the bark of a struggling tree. "That is all insect activity."

One commenter asked a question likely on the minds of many viewers, as mulching can be a beneficial practice that conserves water and supports soil health, leading to lower water bills and reduced lawn care costs.

Some programs even provide mulch for free, and pairing proper mulching with a rewilded yard can maximize the savings, as native plants are perfectly suited for their ecosystems and need minimal attention.

"So how do we do our mulch?" the TikToker asked.

"Usually 2 to 4 inches in depth," Solar responded. "Not on the trunk and outward to where it looks appropriate."

For novice eyes unsure of what "appropriate" may entail, many landscaping experts recommended shaping mulch like a doughnut or bagel.

Other TikTokers were grateful for Solar's tips, which saved them from baffling headaches down the line — and possibly from needing to shell out cash on replacement trees.

"Super educational!" one person wrote. "... I will make sure to tell my arborist."

"Very informative," another said. "Thanks."

"Mulch wizard," a third person wrote.

