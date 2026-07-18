Virginia homeowner gets $12,000 quote for 2-ton heat pump, and HVAC pros say get more quotes

Heat pumps can deliver real savings when replacing older, inefficient heating and cooling systems, but you need to get competitive quotes.

A $12,000 quote for a 2-ton heat pump left one Virginia homeowner wondering whether they were being overcharged — and prompted a flood of advice from people who said the answer depends on far more than the sticker price.

What happened?

The discussion started when a homeowner in Richmond, Virginia, posted on Reddit asking for a gut check on a bid, writing, "This was the cheapest unit this company quoted me. In Richmond Va. ChatGPT said closer to 8k. Thoughts?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They later said they were already planning to shop around but wanted a rough benchmark first: "It's the plan was just wondering if someone had a ball park estimate as I don't want to go more than a week or so without AC lol."

Many replies focused on how much the final number can change from one installation to another.

One commenter warned, "Without seeing the job and knowing how much labor is involved it's not possible to give you a realistic estimate."

At the same time, a person who said they work in HVAC sales locally wrote, "12k for two ton heat pump is about average in RVA."

Why does it matter?

A heat pump is one of the biggest electrification upgrades many homeowners will ever make, and even a quote that turns out to be "average" can still feel daunting. Online equipment prices often do not include labor, ductwork, permits, or other installation costs.

Heat pumps can deliver real savings when replacing older, inefficient heating and cooling systems.

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But a rushed decision can mean overpaying or choosing the wrong system size.

Commenters steered the homeowner toward the same basic strategy: compare bids before signing anything.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they both heat and cool a home using far less energy than conventional furnaces and air conditioners.

Many homeowners can also lower the upfront cost through federal tax credits and local rebates while benefiting from long-term energy savings, and resources such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare heat pump options and installers before making a decision.

For homeowners who only need to heat or cool a specific room, Merino offers ultra-efficient single-room HVAC systems at a lower price point. The targeted heating and cooling systems can be installed in under an hour, making them another option depending on a home's needs.

What can I do?

If you are facing a big HVAC bill, gather more estimates and ask each contractor for the same details: equipment model, labor, warranty, whether ductwork is included, and what site conditions are affecting the price. That makes it easier to tell whether one quote is truly high — or just more complete.

You can also ask whether the contractor performed a load calculation and whether you qualify for incentives. Those details can change the overall value of the project even if the upfront price looks steep.

Homeowners looking to reduce their energy bills even further can also explore solar. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

If you're still comparing heating and cooling options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you compare heat pump options and connect with installers before committing to a project.

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