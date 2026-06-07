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Viral videos show snakes taking over vacant Arkansas home as experts reveal surprisingly harmless reason

"No need to show the house," one of the top comments said. "The snakes already bought it."

by Curtis Deacon
A sequence of three images showing a snake near a front door, in a porch area, and around an electrical meter.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Videos of snakes appearing to swarm a vacant home in central Arkansas have been drawing attention online, but an expert says the scene is far less terrifying than it looks.

According to a report from Fox 16, a local real estate agent reportedly encountered the snakes while showing a vacant home in Faulkner County, Arkansas, to a potential buyer, and the footage quickly spread online.

"No need to show the house," one of the top comments said. "The snakes already bought it."

Gary McKim, president of D&G Varmint Control, told Fox 16 the animals were black rat snakes, also called chicken snakes, and may have gathered there to mate.

McKim said the property's overgrown landscaping and nearby fields likely made it an inviting spot for them.

In many cases, wildlife-human encounters increase when vacant or poorly maintained properties create shelter, cover, and food sources.

McKim told FOX 16 that they are "100% non-poisonous" and "they serve a good function in our society, cause they're real prone to catching mice and rats." Though that may also mean the snakes are attracted to the property because of mice and rats, the good news at least is that a buyer could likely remediate the problem without exactly requiring the Pied Piper. 

Overgrown lots can attract all kinds of wildlife, especially when they offer easy hiding places and stable food chains.

Snakes may follow prey such as mice into a neglected yard or structure.

McKim noted, as FOX 16 reported, that bee stings are more likely to be fatal than snake bites, echoing CDC data often cited in public safety guidance.

McKim said there's "nothing to be afraid of."

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