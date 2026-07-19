One vintage Stanley find has Reddit praising old-school durability over today's tumbler craze

"Seriously though, those early 90s Aladdin-era ones are absolute tanks."

People online are talking about a used Stanley thermos from 1992 that sold on eBay for $40 — not because it is flashy, but because it still does what it was made to do.

That purchase turned into a Reddit discussion about family memories, lasting craftsmanship, and the difference between older drinkware and today's trend-driven cups.

What happened?

The conversation began in Reddit's r/BuyItForLife forum, where a user shared their excitement over a vintage Stanley purchase and wrote: "Got my 1st Stanley Thermos off Ebay! A 1992 for 40 bucks. Just like my dad and grandpa had growing up on the farm. Anyone else got one they still use?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster added: "I've cleaned and tested it. Now just thinking of ideas of what to put in it 1st!"

Replies soon filled with people sharing stories about old thermoses that had been used across generations.

One commenter described a 1960s model that both their grandfather and their father had carried to work. Even with almost no green paint left and no handle, they said it "still worked beautifully" before it was stolen. They eventually found an unused early-1980s replacement on eBay that is "still going strong."

Another reply captured the thread's admiration for the older designs: "Seriously though, those early 90s Aladdin-era ones are absolute tanks. That thing is going to outlive you, your kids, and that entire modern pastel tumbler trend."

Why does it matter?

A thermos that can remain useful for decades can help people spend less over time, avoid constant replacements, and send less waste to landfills. It is also a reminder of why secondhand shopping can make so much sense.

Buying used can make household basics such as clothing, furniture, and kitchen equipment more affordable, and it can also lead to uncommon, high-quality items that are tougher to find new.

In this case, the shopper paid $40 for a desirable vintage thermos and happened to get one with the seal still intact. Choosing durable secondhand goods can also reduce dependence on disposable or short-lived plastic products.

As the OP wrote in a comment, "Good cuz those things are kinda ugly to me, and I'm not about the plastic lifestyle lol!"

What can I do?

Secondhand marketplaces such as thrift stores, estate sales, garage sales, and online resale platforms can be great places to look for durable goods. Vintage products often have better build quality, and shopping used can uncover valuable items at deep discounts. For drinkware and food-related finds, it's smart to inspect seals, lids, and interior surfaces before buying.

Commenters in the Reddit thread also exchanged care advice, including gentle cleaning approaches and preheating or precooling a thermos before use to help maintain performance.

If you're trying to save money and cut waste more broadly, check out the TCD Guide page on thrifting for more tips and discussion from other readers.

For one commenter, the appeal was more personal: "That reminds me of my grandpa!"

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