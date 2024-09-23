Shopper shares photo of 'cheap' super-villain chair they scored at Goodwill: 'Just looked up the price for these and they range from $800-$1k'

This Goodwill gold strike reminds us that one person's castoff can be another's treasure.

A thrifty shopper's jaw-dropping find is turning heads on social media.

A Redditor scored big at their local Goodwill, snagging a designer egg chair for $45. The post, which has gained traction in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, includes pictures of the orange and white statement piece that typically retails for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$45 chair is a cheap price for me sit like a villain everyday. Thank you, Goodwill," the Redditor captioned their photo, referencing the chair's iconic appearance in spy movies and TV shows.

The accompanying image depicts an egg-shaped chair unmarred by visible signs of use. Its plush, pink interior contrasts with its white exterior. It's a true conversation starter and a desirable addition to any room.



Beyond the thrill of the hunt, thrifting benefits both your wallet and the planet. Giving preloved items a second life saves money, reduces demand for new production, and keeps perfectly good items out of landfills.

Thrifting also allows you to furnish your home with unique, high-quality pieces at a fraction of their original cost. Plus, with a little patience and a keen eye, you can uncover hidden gems that add character to your living space without breaking your piggy bank.

The Reddit community's reaction to this incredible deal was nothing short of amazed.

One user wrote: "Yeah seriously. Just looked up the price for these and they range from $800-$1k+."

Another chimed in with even more staggering figures: "New ones by this designer go for 7500 pounds. copies are around 1000 pounds new."

The envy was palpable in one comment: "Dude, I never envied anyone on this sub, until now. A chair like this in my country won't go under 1-2 K, and those are the beat up, barely usable ones. Amazing find!"

A fourth commenter, though, said they were disappointed they didn't get to see the original poster actually chillin' like a villain in the chair.

This Goodwill gold strike reminds us that one person's castoff can be another's treasure. So, next time you're in need of furniture, clothing, or home decor, check out your local thrift stores. You might stumble upon a villain-worthy chair that'll make you feel like the environment's hero.

