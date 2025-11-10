Pet owner reveals their heartwarming solution to 12-year-old dog's mobility issues: 'You can see that he loves it'

"He's my old man, but he still loves to go everywhere with me."

An elderly dog is capturing hearts after one devoted pet owner shared how they've found a creative and eco-friendly way to keep their dog included in their daily adventures.

Posting to the subreddit r/ebikes, the user shared a short video showing their 12-year-old German Shepherd comfortably sitting in a trailer hitched to the back of an e-bike.

"He's my old man, but he still loves to go everywhere with me," they wrote.

The video shows the pair cruising through tree-lined streets as the pup looks on happily from his chariot.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The comments section overflowed with admiration for the cyclist's ingenuity and devotion.

"You can see that he loves it," one commenter wrote.

Beyond the heartwarming gesture, this post highlights how e-bikes are transforming the way people and their furry companions move.

Commuting by e-bike can save thousands of dollars a year compared to driving, as cyclists avoid gas, parking, and maintenance costs. With transportation responsible for over 16% of heat-trapping air pollution, switching from a car to an e-bike dramatically reduces your carbon impact while helping keep neighborhood air cleaner.

E-bikes also offer health benefits. They provide light exercise that can improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress. For pet owners, they're a fun, low-impact way to explore the outdoors together without relying on a car.

If you're considering making the switch, there are many options available for e-bikes at various price points.

Whether you're commuting, running errands, or taking your senior pup for a spin, finding a quality ride that fits your needs makes sustainable transportation more accessible.

Pairing your e-bike with home solar energy can take those savings a step further. Charging your e-bike from solar panels means you can literally power your daily rides with sunlight, which eliminates energy costs and reduces dependence on dirty energy.

The German Shepard and his owner are examples that small changes like swapping a car trip for an e-bike ride can make life better for both our pets and our planet.

