Young boy's tearful Ring camera reunion with lost Husky has dog owners reaching for tissues

"So glad he came home to you."

A Ring doorbell video captured a boy's emotional reunion with his missing husky.

Crying and gripping Togo's collar, the child tried to share the news with his parents as relief, panic, and love spilled out all at once.

What happened?

Parade Pets reported that the family's lost dog, Togo, was back at the house while the boy's parents were still out searching the neighborhood. He announced it through the family's Ring doorbell camera, shouting, "I got him! I got him!" while Togo ate from a bowl nearby.

One commenter wrote, "Wow, I teared up at this. Every dog parent knows what that feels like."

Another added, "I feel that kid's pain hard, that is one of the worst feelings."

A third commenter pointed to the emotional final seconds of the clip: "That 'I love you buddy' at the end says it all. So glad he came home to you."

Why does it matter?

The video highlights a familiar fear for pet owners: dogs go missing, and not all are quickly returned home. In 2025, just 34% of stray dogs nationwide were returned to their owners, according to ASPCA data cited by Parade Pets.

Losing a dog can mean days or weeks of stress, searching, and fear, especially when a pet is woven into a family's daily routine and emotional life. Togo's homecoming is a reminder that preparation matters long before a pet slips through a gate, bolts during a walk, or disappears unexpectedly.

What can I do?

Microchipping a pet is an important step, but it helps only if the chip has been registered correctly and the attached contact information is current. A chip with outdated details can slow or even prevent a reunion.

If your dog goes missing, start nearby and move quickly. Walk the neighborhood, knock on doors, and check hiding places such as under porches, decks, sheds, and dense shrubs.

Online neighborhood networks can help, too. Posting clear information on Nextdoor and local Facebook groups can quickly reach the people most likely to spot a dog nearby.

Flyers still matter as well. A large, clear photo with bold "LOST DOG" text can help catch attention quickly. If the search stretches on, staying persistent remains essential.

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