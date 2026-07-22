Veterans trade 20 hours of work for off-grid housing at a nonprofit built to support former service members

"I had one leg over that bridge. Ryan talked me out of it."

An Army veteran near Taos in northern New Mexico is offering fellow former service members stable shelter and meaningful work, Outside reported.

People living at Camp Phoenix usually contribute about 20 hours of work each week in return for housing, helping support a low-cost, shared-responsibility setup away from the grid.

What's happening?

According to Outside, Army veteran Ryan Timmermans launched Veterans Off-Grid in 2017 on 50 acres near Taos, drawing on his own difficult return from Afghanistan.

The nonprofit invites veterans to live without running water or a conventional power hookup while working on projects such as gardening, rainwater systems, and maintenance.

Since starting the project, Timmermans has hosted around 100 veterans, many arriving after enduring housing instability, mental health challenges, or a difficult transition back to civilian life.

Timmermans, 49, said he wanted "to create an environment like we had in war, without the war."

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 17 veterans die by suicide each day.

Former U.S. Air Force airman Stephen Barr had reached a breaking point after wildfire and illness upended his life, and he said Camp Phoenix was a literal lifesaver.

"I had one leg over that bridge," he said. "Ryan talked me out of it."

Why does it matter?

Off-grid living is not easy, and it will not be the right fit for everyone.

However, it can significantly reduce monthly costs tied to rent and utilities while providing shelter and a way to grow food, conserve water, and share resources.

The benefits for veterans may extend beyond lower bills. Timmermans believes that working together on building, gardening, and everyday problems can restore some of the routine and camaraderie many service members miss after returning home.

Sonya Norman, director of the VA's PTSD consultation program, said such initiatives "could promote general wellness and reintegration through the social connections often involved in these activities."

What happens next?

Camp Phoenix is trying to grow carefully. Local rules limit how many people Timmermans can legally house at one time, so the nonprofit has focused on stretching resources through rainwater catchment, rain gardens, and low-cost structures.

The VA is also exploring new treatment options. Ilse Wiechers, a VA health official who also co-leads the agency's Psychedelic Medicine Integrated Project Team, described one such option with Outside.

"Ketamine therapy has been proven effective to treat veterans with treatment-resistant depression and/or acute suicidal ideation," Wiechers explained.

She also noted that the agency is conducting clinical trials related to psychedelics and PTSD.

"I dedicated my life, whether I go broke or die trying, to being part of the solution to bringing warriors home successfully," Timmermans said.

For at least one veteran who arrived in crisis, Timmermans' off-grid setup offered something they were missing. "I'm home," they said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, help is available. Call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and you can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. For additional resources, such as online chat lines and help for more specific situations, visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

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