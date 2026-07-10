Homeowner says $10 fix finally stopped woodpeckers from damaging house after years of repairs

One Vermont homeowner said a long-running woodpecker problem was solved with a simple, inexpensive tactic.

What happened?

According to the homeowner, the woodpeckers had punched more than 50 holes into cedar-shake shingles on the property. However, the birds stopped showing up after the damaged spots were repaired and rotating mirror discs were hung near the house.

In a post on Reddit, the Vermont resident said they had bought strands of rotating mirror discs a few years earlier but did not put them up right away.

But woodpeckers had "been an annoyance for years" at the house, and the owner was already staining the home and repairing the damage.

It's a clear example of how to discourage pests and destructive creatures without resorting to harsh chemicals or traps.

After a full year, the homeowner said the change was hard to miss.

"Amazing," the original poster wrote. "Haven't seen or heard one woodpecker since! Cheap fix for a big problem!"

Other Redditors shared their own experiences with humane deterrents. One commenter wrote, "I tried tons of things... cheap shiny reflective tape hanging out the windows completely stopped them."

Another said repainting seemed to prevent repeat damage after repairs.

Why does it matter?

Woodpecker repairs can become costly in a hurry, especially when siding, shingles, trim, or gutters are made of wood. If water gets into pecked openings, what starts as a small hole can lead to much larger fixes.

Some commenters said the pecking could also be a sign of a different problem. One commenter warned, "Woodpeckers aren't doing that for fun. They're getting food. It's possible you have bugs — may want to check before you find termites or something similar."

Birds may be drawn to a house because insects are living in the wood, including carpenter bees or other pests. Solving that underlying issue can help protect the home.

The thread also pointed to the value of chemical-free pest control around the house and garden. For people growing their own food, avoiding harsher treatments can help create a healthier outdoor space while supporting produce that often tastes better, saves money at the store, and benefits both mental and physical health.

If woodpeckers are going after your home, simple visual deterrents such as reflective tape or rotating mirror discs may be a useful place to start. They are usually inexpensive, easy to set up, and less harmful than poison or other aggressive methods.

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