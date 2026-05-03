California officials announce ultra-efficient HVAC rebate program

"This investment… is about delivering real, practical solutions that benefit both our environment and our local economy."

While heat pump HVAC systems are a proven way to reduce heating and cooling costs worldwide, two key barriers continue to slow their adoption in the United States: high upfront installation costs and a shortage of trained professionals.

To combat these issues, companies and governments alike are working toward solutions to make the bill-cutting units more accessible and affordable for homeowners.

One incentive program, the Skilled and Trained Residential Heat Pump Workforce and Rebate Initiative, was launched in March by Ventura County Supervisors in Southern California. According to Edhat, the initiative was designed to help residents upgrade to energy-efficient heating and cooling systems while boosting local job opportunities.

The program, backed by a $250,000 grant from the Clean Power Alliance Innovation Fund, will be carried out over the next two years and focuses on expanding residential heat pumps in the region.





Heat pumps are incredibly efficient compared to their gas or electric-resistance counterparts because they use refrigerants and compression to move heat rather than create it. That level of efficiency can translate into meaningful savings on utility bills.

Homeowners who ditch their older units for a modern system through HVAC leases, like those offered through Palmetto, can reduce their energy costs by up to 50%.

"This investment, made possible through grant funding, is about delivering real, practical solutions that benefit both our environment and our local economy," Jeff Gorell, chair of the Board of Supervisors for Ventura County, said, per Edhat.

"By expanding access to energy-efficient heat pump technology and supporting a skilled local workforce, we're helping reduce upfront costs for residents while creating quality jobs here in Ventura County," he added. "This is the kind of forward-thinking partnership that strengthens our communities and supports a more sustainable future."

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A portion of the funding will focus on workforce development, partnering with local unions to train skilled technicians and help small HVAC businesses grow. The program will provide scholarships, tools, and education to build a local workforce of heat-pump-qualified technicians.

For homeowners, those who work with technicians and businesses associated with the program could be eligible for point-of-sale rebates to reduce the upfront cost of their new unit. Together, the plan is expected to grow heat pump installations by at least 100 units in Ventura County.

"This program is a strong example of how innovation and sustainability can work together to benefit our community," said Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer. "We are providing residents opportunities to switch to cleaner, more efficient heating and cooling systems while also creating good local jobs and supporting small businesses."

With the Department of Energy estimating that heating and cooling account for nearly 30% of annual energy bills, improving your HVAC system's efficiency can lead to significant savings.

If you're curious about a heat pump upgrade but concerned about the initial investment, a $0-down leased system from Palmetto might be a good option. Plans start from as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

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