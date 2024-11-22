Gardener shares cost-free method for filling vases with gorgeous arrangements: 'It's stunning'

"The more expensive stems tend to look more realistic/natural, so I figured why not go straight to the source?"

Flower arranging is a lovely way to reconnect with nature while bringing touches of the outdoors inside your home.

Studies show that surrounding yourself with houseplants can improve your mental health. They provide positive stimulation and a fun hobby on dreary days when gardening outside isn't the best option.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This indoor hobby becomes even more beneficial if it doesn't cost you anything and incorporates natural elements from your own yard.

In a popular Reddit post to r/Frugal, a creative plant lover discovered a cheap and beautiful way to decorate with vases.

The original poster wrote, "Lately, I've been obsessed with making my own vase fillers from things I find in my backyard."

This flower-arranging hack is helpful because it shows people how to approach interior design in a thrifty and natural way. It's a fun way to express your creativity. And it could even be a therapeutic exercise to immerse yourself in the colors, fragrance, and tranquility plants can bring to soothe the mind.

Creating arrangements from plants on your own property or garden provides a tiny haven for nature inside your home. Why not brighten up your days, even when it's not a special occasion?

Meanwhile, pruning outdoor plants for indoor use can keep them healthier and live longer, which benefits the outdoor ecosystem. When you nurture the plants in your yard, you support habitats for local pollinators, especially if you plant native species meant to grow where you live.

Naturally focused, DIY interior design strategies like this often involve thrifting and either making the most of what you already have or buying secondhand items.

Budget-minded Redditors loved the original poster's vase-filler hack and commented about the lovely backyard they must have to produce those arrangements.

"I love doing that," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Dried grasses, seed heads, they're so interesting."

A Redditor wrote, "It's stunning. AND congrats!"

In response to a comment about the display looking like something that would be expensive to buy at a store, the OP replied, "The more expensive stems tend to look more realistic/natural, so I figured why not go straight to the source?"

