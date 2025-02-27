School worker shares frustration after noticing 'unbelievable' trend on campus: 'Kids are afraid of getting caught with them'

"I just can't wrap my head around this."

A school employee shared shocking images of vapes found around a district building — and it's a recurring problem.

Several photos were posted to the r/Maintenance subreddit. They show vapes, also known as e-cigarettes, of various shapes and sizes that were discovered on the ground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster, a school district employee, explained that the lost vapes were found on different days. "Kids are afraid of getting caught with them," they said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, vapes containing nicotine are the most used tobacco products among youth. Federal law requires that consumers be at least 21 years old to buy the products. However, the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that 1.63 million middle and high school students use e-cigarettes.

The FDA emphasized the negative impact that vaping devices have on physical health. They have toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible lung damage, while nicotine exposure can create addiction.

There's also the environmental impact. A review by the National Center for Biotechnology Information analyzed the energy-consuming manufacturing process of e-cigarettes. It explained that extracting nicotine from the tobacco plant creates waste and pollution.

Many vape products are marketed as disposable, but the devices contain lithium batteries, which can be fire hazards if disposed of improperly. While vapes have some recyclable materials, the Environmental Protection Agency stated that e-cigarettes do not go in the recycling bin or regular trash.

Instead, the EPA recommended taking e-cigarettes to a household hazardous waste collection site to avoid any harm to the environment. The collection sites are usually free for residents, and vapes will be managed safely.

The school worker's Reddit post further highlights issues with vape disposal. One commenter was dismayed to see so many discarded devices around an academic setting.

"Unbelievable," the commenter said. "I just can't wrap my head around this." The Redditor also shared an experience with the OP, having previously discovered a vape incorrectly disposed of — in the toilet.

