Homeowner seeks advice for getting rapidly spreading yard problem under control: 'I'm a little traumatized'

A homeowner in Oklahoma sought advice from r/NativePlantGardening about how to get rid of several problematic plants in their garden.

In the post, they explained they wanted to cut down the stump of a Vanhoutte spirea plant — a non-native shrub — to plant native holly and muhly grass but weren't sure how to effectively kill it to prevent regrowth. They didn't want to burn it since the plant was just 1-2 feet from their home and weren't keen on using chemicals.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo of the Vanhoutte spirea stump revealed at least a dozen shoots were left behind.

The original poster also had a Forsythia suspensa shrub farther from their home that they wanted to remove. However, their prior efforts to eliminate a tree stump didn't go so well, so they turned to fellow gardeners for guidance.

"I'm a little traumatized by my attempts at eradicating Crape Myrtle stumps last year (it's impossible. They send up suckers METERS away from the stump!)," they wrote.

Several Redditors suggested using herbicides and pruning the plant, though it's always best to go with natural methods since chemicals contaminate soil and water and can harm wildlife. Many others recommended digging out the stump or grinding it down for the best results.

"Not sure how extensive their root systems are but (I've had this in my yard in the past and) I don't think it's the type to send out suckers from remaining bits of root, so getting the main base out and cutting off the longer roots part way may be enough," one user said.

Getting rid of old tree stumps — whether from invasive or native plants — can pose quite a challenge, especially if the plants have deep root systems. While Vanhoutte spirea isn't listed as invasive, per Petals and Metal Flower Farm, it can grow quickly and outcompete native species for resources. Garden Design explained that Forsythia suspensa is also not invasive but that the roots can be hard to remove.

If you want a low-maintenance garden, native ground cover such as clover and creeping thyme can help you save time and money on lawn care. Plus, you won't have to worry about removing tree stumps or running up your water bills when you switch to a natural lawn. Native plants also attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which benefit humans since we rely on them for many of the foods we enjoy.

"I would try to get the root ball up as well. However, I don't own any fancy kind of shovel. Blast it with a pick axe a few times and you should be able to pull it right up," one Redditor commented.

"I like using a reciprocating saw with a pruning blade on it," another said. "Makes quick work of situations like these."

