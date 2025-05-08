Driver rattled after capturing disturbing criminal act while charging EV: 'Worried about it happening again'

"Sorry to see this happen to you."

Electric vehicles continue to gain popularity with consumers, but unfortunately that popularity hasn't prevented a spate of vandalism incidents.

One such victim recently took to Reddit to ask for advice.

In the post, video footage is provided that captured a thief approaching a charging Rivian. He unplugs the charger from the wall unit, then unplugs the charger from the car and walks off with it.

The OP wrote, "Just curious if anyone has a history of being able to remove [a] charger even while [the] car is locked?" They go on to explain the reason for the post. "Already filed a report with the police, but more worried about it happening again."

Unfortunately, vandals simply unplugging charging vehicles is not an uncommon complaint. And many victims say that, besides the inconvenience, the plugs are often discarded in ways that cause significant damage. Several charging pumps were recently vandalized at a Rivian charging station in Northern California, for example.

There could be a variety of causes for the ongoing vandalism.

Some culprits might have bought into misinformation around electric vehicles. For instance, people have argued the digging up of precious metals to produce batteries is just as destructive as the mining of fossil fuels.

But in actuality, we still mine a great deal more coal, oil, and gas than anything else. And the air pollution those ultimately cause is exactly what electric vehicles are trying to prevent.

Another reason might be the polarizing figure of Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and adviser to President Donald Trump. Because of this, Tesla dealerships and charging stations have been targeted, and the company's stock has dropped dramatically.

This is especially frustrating because electric vehicle use comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, they save you money since you don't have to pay for gas or costly maintenance. And they are much better for the environment than traditional gas-guzzlers.

Thankfully, EV sales are broadly trending in the right direction globally. In fact, according to Reuters, international sales of electric vehicles and hybrids increased 29% in March year-on-year.

Commenters on the original post were sympathetic.

One said, "Sorry to see this happen to you. At least it was caught on camera."

Another suggested greater security measures. "If there's enough cable, make a loop and run it through a hole in the wheel."

