Expert shows off unusual hack for handling pesky weed invasion: 'This is brilliant'

Ridding one's garden of pesky invasive weeds can be a chore, but one TikTok user has the perfect solution.

TikToker Moon Rae Botanicals (@moonraejackson) demonstrated the unique way that they remove dandelions from their garden — with a vacuum.

In the video, Moon Rae uses a vacuum hose attachment to suck up all the dandelion heads in the garden, a process much quicker than trying to pull them all by hand.

In the caption of their video, they wrote, "It's wildly satisfying!"

Making wishes by blowing a dandelion's seeds everywhere might be fun, but the aftereffects of doing so are dandelions popping up all over the place to smother out native plants. Invasive weeds like this one grow quickly and can take over entire lawns in practically no time at all.

However, removing them can be a pain, so Moon Rae's method is a much faster way to do so.

Vacuuming up dandelions (and whatever other weeds one can find) makes gardening much easier, too, which is fantastic considering all the benefits gardening can bring.

For example, those installing native plants will find themselves with more time on their hands as native species require far less maintenance than non-native ones. They'll also save a few bucks on their water bills, as native plants need less water.

Those managing vegetable gardens will be able to generate far better produce without invasive plants around and save money they would have otherwise spent at the grocery store.

Best of all, no matter what one is growing, studies have shown that gardening is an excellent way to improve physical and mental health. One study found that gardeners are more active than non-gardeners and consume more fiber, while another discovered that gardeners are more optimistic and less stressed than those who don't garden.

Other TikTok users were impressed with this genius way to remove dandelions (although a few lamented the lost wishes).

"This is brilliant!" one person exclaimed.

Another commented, "Oooh I need to do this."

