  • Home Home

Homeowner faced with difficult decision about decades-old tree: 'Such a difficult planting location'

When roots collide with infrastructure, it can lead to costly repairs and safety concerns.

by Leslie Sattler
When roots collide with infrastructure, it can lead to costly repairs and safety concerns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photos of a tree bursting through concrete have sparked debate on Reddit as users grapple with a clash between urban greenery and infrastructure.

The post in r/arborists shows a tall, leafy Rhaphiolepis bibas (loquat tree) emerging from a tiny square of soil surrounded by pavement. The original poster, torn between sentimentality and practicality, seeks advice on whether to remove the 30-year-old tree that holds cherished memories but threatens nearby concrete and possibly underground pipes.

When roots collide with infrastructure, it can lead to costly repairs and safety concerns.
Photo Credit: Reddit
When roots collide with infrastructure, it can lead to costly repairs and safety concerns.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"It reminds me of my deceased mother (she loved it)," the Redditor shared, while also highlighting the tree's aesthetic value and its role in cooling the area and obscuring a nearby skyscraper. 

However, a trusted gardener warned the OP of impending damage, advising complete removal without replacement.

This urban tree's plight touches on a broader issue many face: balancing green spaces with city living.

Trees in urban settings improve air quality, reduce stress, and lower energy costs through natural cooling. They're vital allies in creating more livable cities and combating rising temperatures.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

Yet urban trees often struggle in limited spaces. When roots collide with infrastructure, it can lead to costly repairs and safety concerns. But before reaching for the chainsaw, it is often worth exploring creative solutions.

Replacing the tree with more space-conserving native plants, for instance, would yield the same benefits the tree does — plus, it would save money and time on maintenance and lower water bills.

Native plants also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply. 

The OP may want to consider eco-friendly, low-maintenance replacement options such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even a partial replacement can allow homeowners to reap these benefits.

One commenter proposed another alternative: "Instead of removing the tree to save the concrete, I'd look into removing the pavers and concrete to save the tree." This approach could give the tree more breathing room while preserving its benefits.

Another user, impressed by the tree's resilience, noted: "I wouldn't be worried about damage to pipes, I'm amazed at how well that tree seems to be doing in such a difficult planting location." However, they cautioned that the concrete might eventually strangle the trunk without intervention, potentially leading to the tree's decline.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x