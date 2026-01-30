New report reveals why Americans are ditching certain US regions at an alarming rate: 'The two biggest push factors …'

The report found that domestic migration had slowed down since the initial exodus, but that "regional reshuffling" continued.

An exodus of residents from New York City and Los Angeles that began in 2020 has "persisted," according to Fortune, with another big-name city joining their ranks.

Nearly six years after the world shuttered and shifted amid a global pandemic, the aftershocks of those destabilizing impacts are still being felt.

Fortune examined a January 2026 Bank of America Institute report entitled "On the move: U.S. migration patterns." The Institute noted that domestic migration had slowed down since the initial exodus but that "regional reshuffling" continued to reconfigure parts of the United States.

As Fortune noted, a third city has sustained increasing population losses: Miami.

L.A. and Miami "topped the list of major U.S. cities suffering the largest population losses in absolute terms," the outlet said, adding that both showed the biggest year-over-year drops.

Losses were sharpest in Miami, however, and Fortune cited "affordability" and a "search for value" amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis as driving factors. Miami overtook New York City for the number of million-dollar properties listed in late 2025.

Housing and goods weren't the only high fixed costs in the regions; Florida is one of several states currently struggling with unaffordable home insurance rates, exacerbating the exodus.

Skyrocketing home insurance costs are a direct result of a sharp increase in extreme weather events, which also influenced Los Angeles residents grappling with more frequent wildfires and New Yorkers contending with a persistent uptick in coastal flooding.

In the report itself, the Bank of America Institute analyzed intra-regional move patterns, observing that many who left Los Angeles didn't go far, nor did they leave the West Coast.

"Additionally, some residents may also be weighing environmental considerations, including the region's increased exposure to wildfire risk, as they reassess long-term housing and lifestyle choices," the Institute explained.

The Bank of America Institute's research on American interstate migration patterns found that the impacts of an overheating planet, along with affordability, were driving the bulk of moves out of these city hubs.

"Affordability and climate remain the two biggest magnets — and the two biggest push factors," a key takeaway at the top of the report stated.

