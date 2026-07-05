Upstate New York garden hits peak June with a hydrangea room, roses, and bold new combos

"Think of them as accent pieces instead of dead flowers."

An early-summer garden tour from Upstate New York is drawing attention for its mix of ornamental color and practical commentary.

In a YouTube video, Eric and Christopher of Grow For Me Gardening (@growformegardening) show off roses, a dedicated hydrangea space, and layered plantings while noting what is currently doing well.

What happened?

The long-form video offers a look at Eric and Christopher's Zone 6a garden in June and includes their "honest care updates" alongside the tour.

In the footage, the creators walk through an ornamental garden in Upstate New York during peak early summer. The video is presented as a look at "what's thriving, what they're changing, favorite plants, and design ideas."

As the caption notes, the tour ranges from trees, shrubs, and conifers to "new Proven Winners introductions," with plant names and care notes included throughout.

Specific highlights include a "hydrangea room," "David Austin roses in bloom," garden design and layering ideas, and "pollinator-friendly planting combinations."

Throughout the video, Eric and Christopher have healthy banter on their own choices, including what's working and what's not. They also admit they're unsure about certain aspects, such as whether they should leave alliums in place once they finish blooming.

The general attitude is more about being open-minded and flexible in one's views and learning, rather than rigid in one's opinions or learning. Ultimately, the goal is to put thought into gardening, but to understand that there's always more to learn and discover.

Why does it matter?

Those same principles can help create healthier, more productive outdoor spaces. Thoughtful plant layering, support for pollinators, and resilient combinations can make a garden easier to maintain.

Gardening also brings benefits that go well beyond appearance. For people growing edibles, it can help lower grocery costs, and homegrown produce often tastes better than store-bought options.

The activity gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and can support mental well-being by lowering stress and strengthening a daily connection to nature. Diverse planting can also make it easier to support bees and butterflies.

As Eric and Christopher show, it's not about being perfect, but rather trying to learn and add more to the arsenal over time.

What are people saying?

Commenters enjoyed the relatability and back-and-forth of the two gardeners.

"Love your videos," one said. "Could listen to you two all day haha."

After that, they, along with many others, put in a vote to keep the alliums.

"I like the look of alliums even when they're done blooming," another shared. "They add structure. Think of them as accent pieces instead of dead flowers."

The garden drew praise from viewers overall.

"I don't know how, but your garden gets more beautiful with every year!" another gushed.

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