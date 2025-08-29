Resident shocked after neighbor's careless act causes damage: 'Highly infuriating'

A Reddit user sparked outrage when they shared images of the anti-social behavior of their upstairs neighbor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures, posted to r/mildlyinfuriating, show a maroon hoodie on a drying rack ruined by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Understandably, several comments centered on the fact that the act was a good deal more serious than "mildly" infuriating. As one said, "This is highly infuriating!!"

Among the concerns expressed in the thread, one of the biggest was just how dangerously the neighbor was behaving.

"Two apartments burned down in my building because someone did that," one commenter observed.

Research shows that thousands of residential fires are caused by cigarettes every year. The National Fire Protection Association reports that between 2019 and 2023, an average of 15,209 home fires were started by smoking materials (cigarettes, cigars, and pipes), causing 590 deaths and $670 million in property damage.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The fire hazard and property damage aside, cigarette butts are a major pain in the, well, butt for the environment, too. They are the single most significant cause of litter in the world. The World Health Organization estimates that 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are littered annually. Those plastic filters confer absolutely no health benefits while taking years to break down.

Selfish behavior from neighbors is an unfortunately common phenomenon for many that fuels needless conflict in communities. With local action and productive dialogue, there are ways to manage neighborhood friction peacefully.

The thread did have some practical suggestions for the original poster and a few presumably hyperbolic tips for countering the behavior.

One commenter advised, "Tell management. Tell them it's a fire hazard and you may need to report it to the fire Marshall [sic]."

Another added, "If you're afraid to confront him then at least tell your landlord this guy is smoking on [the] property and tossing his fire hazards out the window. We all need to stop letting ourselves get walked on."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



