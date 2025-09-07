Homeowner searches for unbiased advice after receiving contentious appliance recommendation from HVAC tech: 'I am inclined to trust him, but you never know…'

When it comes to saving money and energy, a seemingly simple household decision like choosing a water heater can bring up a lot of questions.

In a Reddit thread posted to the r/heatpumps subreddit, a homeowner asked whether they should follow their HVAC guy's recommendation or switch to a heat pump water heater.

They explained they were finally upgrading to heat pumps for their home and wanted to also switch out their water heater. However, their HVAC technician wasn't sold on heat pump water heaters yet, preferring to recommend a tankless system instead.

"He loves heat pumps but would rather install a tankless," they said. "I am inclined to trust him on this, but you never know... So I thought I'd ask."

Fellow homeowners in the comments were quick to point out that heat pump water heaters offer solid efficiency gains and big savings.

One commenter noted, "We are saving about $50 per month in electricity," thanks to their 65-gallon heat pump model, and expected to pay off the entire unit in seven years, well within the 10-year warranty period.

"My brother-in-law had to remove their tankless because it was costing too much energy," another explained.

Switching to a heat pump water heater can cut your energy bills substantially, especially in homes with high water usage. These appliances work by pulling heat from the surrounding air, making them up to three times more efficient than conventional systems.

Also, homeowners can receive a 30% tax credit, or up to $2,000 on the cost of installing a qualifying heat pump water heater. However, these tax credits are only available until the end of the year. So, homeowners hoping to take advantage of these savings may want to act sooner rather than later.

For those looking to take water heating efficiency to the next level, check out LG's lineup of efficient water heaters. The company's units excel at cutting homeowners' energy bills while reducing pollution at the same time.

