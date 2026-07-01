A $5.99 thrifted men's shirt becomes boxer shorts, and its button placket gets a second life

The post walks viewers through a thrift flip that is simple in concept but packed with clever details.

A thrift-store shirt and a bit of sewing know-how have turned into a compelling case for rethinking what "old clothes" can become.

Content creator Bellina Benson (@bell.and.honey) shared an Instagram reel featuring a $5.99 men's button-down remade as boxer-style shorts.

What happened?

The post walks viewers through a thrift flip that is simple in concept but packed with clever details.

"A $5.99 thrift store men's button-down shirt → the cutest boxer shorts," Benson wrote in the caption. "This is why I LOVE upcycling clothes."

As she writes, the shorts were made from a striped thrift-store shirt rather than newly purchased fabric, using the creator's own self-drafted pattern. The video shows the process of setting the frame, cutting the material, and using the machine for the finished product.

Rather than dismantling every part of the shirt, the creator highlighted the reuse of an existing feature.

"One of my favorite details is keeping the original button placket so it becomes a functional button side seam," she wrote. "It's such a fun way to reuse what was already there!"

To close, Benson does relay that she has more decisions to make as far as the hem, trim, and more potential additions from the shirt.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest draws to creative upcycling like this is the savings. For $6, Benson has a whimsical, fully functional pair of boxer shorts. It's also good for the planet.

Upcycling clothes helps keep textiles in use longer and can reduce demand for newly manufactured materials, which often require water, energy, dyes, and shipping before they ever reach a store.

Doing so either with your old clothes, or with thrifted items can mean minimal cost items that get a second life through reinvention.

What are people saying?

Commenters were loving Benson's handiwork and the buttons in particular drew heaps of praise.

"Genius use of the buttons," one wrote. "I'm always a sucker for side buttons on anything."

Another gushed, and added a simple request for the creator: "Are you kidding me?! The buttons?! Obsessed, we need a tutorial for sure!"

One user did take her up on one of the potential additions to her newly-fashioned boxer shorts.

"Amazing!" they said. "I think the cuff would be cool!!!"

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