Stained clothes become stylish handmade purse in clever DIY makeover

When they needed to make a gift, they turned to that pile for materials.

A crafty individual took to Reddit to share how they transformed their old clothes into a hand-sewn coin purse.

What happened?

The project, shared in Reddit's ZeroWaste community, began with a practical problem: the original poster had a bag full of stained and damaged clothes that could not be donated. When they needed to make a gift, they turned to that pile for materials.

"Just wanted to share a DIY project I did using old clothes!" the poster wrote. "This was my first time making a purse. It was hand sewn so no machine was necessary."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They said a YouTube tutorial helped with the basic construction, and that they later added embroidery and stitched the inside raw edges to keep them from fraying.

The final product was an excellent example of old items being turned into something that looks stylish and new.

Why does it matter?

Folks often see old clothing falling into two categories: donate it or throw it away. However, even garments that are too stained or torn to pass along can still be turned into useful fabric for pouches, patches, rags, or gifts.

This user gave their clothes a second life and avoided buying a pricey gift for their friend. By using materials already at home and sewing everything by hand, the poster avoided any additional costs entirely while creating something more personal than a store-bought item.

Clothes that cannot be donated often end up in the trash, but simple upcycling projects can extend their usefulness and reduce the need to buy new materials.

What are people saying?

Commenters praised both the craftsmanship and the no-buy spirit behind the project.

One commenter wrote, "Wow the construction looks amazing!"

A second commenter kept it simple: "Nicely done."

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