Sustainability experts share 'genius' idea for reusing old or torn nylon stockings: 'So simple but so clever'

One little tear in a pair of nylon stockings used to be a reason to throw them out. Now, you can turn them into snag-free hair ties instead by following this quick and easy tutorial.

The scoop

Sustainable living TikTok account ZeroWasteCartel (@zerowastecartel) shared a video showing a simple way to upcycle old or torn stockings.

Begin by cutting off the toe seam. Then, cut thin strips width-wise down the leg of the stockings, creating small loops.

"They naturally roll up," they said. Take each one and stretch it a bit to cause the edges to roll up.

That's all it takes to turn an old pair of stockings into a fistful of new hair ties. ZeroWasteCartel ended the video by showing how a new stocking hair tie can twist up long tresses into a neat low bun.

"A sustainable DIY hack to upcycle and reduce waste, one accessory at a time!" they said.

How it's working

Upcycling and reusing items are easy ways to get more bang for your buck. Giving an item you've already paid for a new purpose at no additional cost is a major win.

While a new pack of hair ties might only cost about $5-$10, taking many small actions like this can add up in savings over time. You can also save yourself time. Repurposing what you already have cuts down on tedious trips to the store or time spent shopping online.

It's also a great way to help the environment since reducing consumption cuts down on waste crowding our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

When there's no way to repurpose an old item, recycling is the next best option whenever possible. There are a lot of different ways to recycle nowadays, including using companies that will give you cash or credit in exchange for used items.

ThredUp and Trashie will take your old clothes off your hands in exchange for cash or credit. And GotSneakers offers compensation for every pair of used sneakers sent in.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were impressed by how simple this hack is.

One user said, "Genius!"

Another commented, "What a cracking idea. So simple but so clever."

Some users shared other uses for old stockings, including the original poster, who said, "They also work great to keep blankets rolled or outfits rolled for travel."

