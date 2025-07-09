DIYer shares photos after transforming old kids' pajamas into useful new item: 'Love it'

One creative DIYer just shared a sweet and super-simple upcycling project that's winning hearts online and making people look for their old fabric scraps.

In a post on the r/sewing subreddit, a Reddit user showed off a sleep mask handmade from their niece's old pajamas. It's soft, cute, and packed with sentimental value.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sleep mask features a soft Bambi-print fabric on the outside, with a beige back and a white layer of padding in the middle. The design is simple but well thought out, and the original poster even shared the steps they took to make it.

"I cut 3 different shapes," they explained. "Bambi for the front, beige for the back, and a white one for the padding. I hand-sewed them together, making sure to leave a gap for the elastic band."

After flipping the whole thing inside out, they added the elastic and stitched it closed with a sewing machine. The result? A comfy, personalized sleep mask that looks store-bought but feels extra special.

They even shared how they measured the shape of the mask. The width was measured from temple to temple; the height in the middle was measured from above the eyebrows to the middle of the nose; the height on the sides was taken from the temple down to the cheekbone. Don't forget to add about 1 cm for seam allowance all around.



Besides being a fun sewing project, this sleep mask is a great reminder of how easy it can be to reuse fabric instead of tossing it. Upcycling like this helps keep old clothes out of landfills and saves money on new items. Plus, it's a great way to hold onto memories, especially when the fabric comes from something meaningful, such as a favorite pair of pj's.

Commenters loved the idea.

One user thanked the Reddit user for the detailed post: "That's a cute project. Thanks for the instructions. I'll check my scrap bin!"

Another praised the idea: "What a thoughtful upcycle! love it!"

It's proof that with a little creativity, even the smallest fabric pieces can turn into something useful and unique.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.