This 'good enough' garden is messy, weedy, and still filling the pantry for winter

"We still had feet of snow at the beginning of May."

A Reddit post is offering a reminder for gardeners tired of being told their growing spaces need to look polished to be successful.

For one homesteader, an untidy, weed-filled garden is still serving its purpose, providing food for current meals and enough to preserve for winter.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, a homesteader shared a blunt reminder that productivity matters more than perfection.

"It doesn't have to be Instagram or Pinterest worthy. Good enough is okay," they wrote.

The gardener described a space that is far from pristine: "It's a mess. It's weedy."

Even so, they shared an impressive harvest already underway, including "30+ lbs of potatoes, 48 cabbage, 36 cauliflower, 85 tomatoes, 44 hot peppers, 38 sweet peppers, 38 tomatillos, plus multiplier onions, peas and corn in the ground."

"We still had feet of snow at the beginning of May," they said.

Despite the late snow and cooler climate, the plot is still yielding enough for meals now and food to store for later.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Why does it matter?

For new gardeners, the expectation that every garden should look photo-ready can make a practical, money-saving activity feel intimidating or out of reach. Even for seasoned gardeners, focusing on a garden's appearance rather than its functionality can limit yields, encourage unnecessary herbicide use, and even reduce its benefits to the surrounding ecosystem.

The original poster also acknowledged that better-weeded beds and tested soil would likely lead to higher yields per plant.

"This is good enough."

Commenters embraced that idea.

"I love this perspective," one person commented.

One wrote, "First make it exist, then you can work on making it good."

"Right there with you," another shared. "The garden is a mess every year then we realize just how much food we eat out of it every year and it just doesn't matter."

Another commenter added, "Better to get done what you can with the resources you have rather than not do it at all because you don't have the time/money to make it perfect."

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