Viral 'vampire power' tip says unplugging could lower California bills, but many scoff

"I do this to my refrigerator when it's not in use."

A familiar tip for cutting household energy use is once again spurring online debate.

The idea that unplugging electronics and chargers when they are idle to reduce so-called "vampire power" is being promoted and debated as more Americans struggle with high utility bills.

Supporters say the habit could shave a few bucks off of monthly electric bills, which has drawn particular interest in high-cost states such as California. But many people online argue the savings may be too limited to justify the inconvenience.

What happened?

The renewed debate stems from a clip circulating on X in which a man says people may be able to reduce electricity costs by disconnecting chargers and appliances when they are not in use.

Energy prices are extremely high in America so people are looking for ways to save money



Even after switching to all energy efficient appliances and bulbs everyone's electric bills only continued to go up



One of the ways is to unplug chargers and appliances when not using them… pic.twitter.com/cLiwF87kI6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2026

In the post, the user wrote, "Energy prices are extremely high in America so people are looking for ways to save money," adding that, "One of the ways is to unplug chargers and appliances when not using them."

As The Daily Dot reported, the claim relies on the idea that some devices still use a small amount of electricity while appearing to be off, a phenomenon often referred to as "vampire power."

In the video, the speaker claims that standby usage alone can raise a power bill by a few dollars per month, with possible savings for some households in expensive states such as California reaching up to $25 per month. However, the Daily Dot noted that the figure appears to come from an AI-generated estimate, meaning it has not been independently verified.

Why does it matter?

Rising utility costs mean that even relatively small savings can matter. A few dollars off a bill each month can add up over the course of a year, especially in places where electricity prices are particularly high.

Still, several commenters questioned the validity of the claims and said the potential savings do not offset the daily hassle of unplugging cords and devices.

For people who want to try it, a simple starting point is to unplug items that are easy to disconnect and reconnect, such as phone, tablet, and laptop chargers, as well as small kitchen appliances that are not used every day. Yet, some electronics, such as smart TVs or devices with sensitive settings, may create more trouble than they are worth if unplugged regularly.

If you try it out, you can monitor your electric bill for changes, and then decide whether the potential savings are worth the effort.

One commenter said in response to the clip, "This is absolutely not true. If you are charging all year round with those devices it would cost you $25 a year."

Another joked, "I do this to my refrigerator when it's not in use. It makes my food taste weird, but I save nearly $4 per month."

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