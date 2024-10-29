Clever homeowner posts sign to raise awareness about shady organization acting like HOA: 'Most folks have to stop'

Homeowners associations often enforce strict rules, in theory, to keep the neighborhood looking good. However, this can also stop homeowners from doing things that are good for the environment and will save them money.

One homeowner had a unique experience with an organization acting like an HOA, and Redditors had a lot to say about the situation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In an anti-HOA subreddit, the Kansas homeowner posted an image of their sign to raise awareness about the issues happening in the neighborhood.

The Redditor said the organization is "dumping sewage in the lake" and made them mow down their "butterfly garden during the [COVID-19] pandemic."

In response, the homeowner put up a sign that said, "University Park is a giant pile of s***."

"Most folks have to stop to turn where the sign is, too. They get a nice long look at it," the OP added. Interestingly, as the OP explained in a comment, the organization doing this isn't actually an HOA, but it's acting like one. They said they owned their home long before the sewage improvement district came in and started enforcing covenants.

Homeowners who want to make eco-friendly changes to their homes can often petition or work with their HOAs. However, in this case, the OP said the Environmental Protection Agency stepped in. It fined the University Park Sewer Benefit District and Riley County Public Works Department $1,750 in 2022.

The OP said that did nothing to stop them from dumping waste in the lake but added hopefully: "The EPA is on it. I have been raising awareness of their sewage dumping. That's why the sign is also a pun."

Sadly, pollution like this can have dire effects on bodies of water, including creating a dead zone where fish can't survive due to lack of oxygen, per ScienceDirect. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also noted that when people are exposed to contaminated water, it can cause illnesses.

Pollution even contributed to the devastation of one lake in India. The Anchar Lake was once a tourist attraction and spanned 7.5 square miles. It has now withered to 2.6 square miles. Half of it only consists of marshland. Yet supporting initiatives that hold companies and organizations accountable for their polluting ways can make a positive difference.

The Redditors in the comments had a lot to say about the situation.

"The EPA should fine them $1,750 per day," one person said.

"Regrow that butterfly garden," someone else suggested, to which the OP replied: "It's currently going to seed! Two more years and the damage will be repaired."

