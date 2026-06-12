Woman dumps forgotten pumpkins beside a tree, then realizes she accidentally started growing her own

"I wanna have a baby pumpkin by the time the fall rolls back around."

A pile of forgotten fall pumpkins turned into an unexpected gardening success after someone tossed the rotting gourds beneath a tree on their property.

Seeds from the discarded pumpkins later sprouted into healthy new plants, transforming a simple mistake into a thriving backyard pumpkin patch that is now drawing attention online.

What happened?

The individual explained the situation on the r/gardening Reddit forum.

"This dates back to last fall, I went to a pumpkin patch and forgot [all] about the pumpkins in the trunk of my car," they wrote. "I noticed that they were rotting and just threw them out of my trunk into the soil next to this tree- then they started sprouting on their own."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

They also said they have "never been much of a green thumb" despite wanting to garden, and they were concerned that roots from the nearby tree might stop a small pumpkin from fully developing.

Now that they've accidentally grown a patch of pumpkins, though, they're invested in the outcome.

The Reddit user peppered the forum with questions to ensure they can help the pumpkins thrive.

"Should I relocate this plant? Or should I just trust the process?" they asked. "I wanna have a baby pumpkin by the time the fall rolls back around!"

Why does it matter?

Growing food does not always have to begin with a carefully planned garden bed. Resilient plants such as pumpkins and squash are known to sprout from compost piles, discarded seeds, and other unexpected places.

While starting a garden can seem intimidating, this story shows that getting started is often easier than people think. In this case, a thriving pumpkin patch grew from little more than discarded gourds and a bit of patience. For many beginners, gardening does not require perfect planning — sometimes a few seeds, suitable conditions, and a willingness to experiment are enough to get things growing.

What are people saying?

The reaction in the comments was mostly cheerful, with many readers charmed by the accidental result.

"Pumpkins are so fun when they pop up as a surprise!" one user wrote. They added that if the gardener decides to grow more pumpkins in the future, it may be worth giving the plants a bit more room rather than letting them sprout right next to the tree.

Another commenter chimed in with their own accidental pumpkin experiment.

"My then toddler once put in a handful of the pulp from the pumpkin I was cleaning and gutting into a prepared pot in my balcony and patted some dirt on top," they wrote. "I indulged her but then had six sprouts in the pot!"

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