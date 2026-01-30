Homeowner stunned after HOA tries to stick them with hefty bill: 'Zero prior notice'

Many people have encountered resistance from their homeowners associations while trying to install solar panels or keep them in place.

However, one Utah resident was charged a shocking bill for extermination and maintenance work performed around their solar setup.

In a Reddit post on r/SaltLakeCity, the homeowner reported that their HOA issued a $1,400 invoice related to cleaning, sanitizing, and pest control services.

Previously, the HOA notified residents only that an extermination company was scheduled to perform the work and that there were changes to resident parking arrangements.

"Zero prior notice that there could be potential charges for homeowners, no quote on the services, and literally 5 days before they were to automatically draft $1,400 out of my account (along with my regular monthly HOA fees)," the OP explained. "This is insane, right?"

Understandably, the high, unexpected bill caught the homeowner off-guard, especially since there was no prior indication that their solar panels were an issue.

If you ever face a similar issue with your HOA, you may be able to work with the board to come to a mutually agreeable resolution. By approaching a conflict calmly and armed with proven facts, you can stand up for your rights as a homeowner.

"I personally do not think it's okay or fair for them to put the charge on your account with such short notice," one HOA manager commented on the OP's post.

"There is no governing entity in Utah to police an HOA," another Redditor commented.

"And this is why I bought a house that isn't a part of an HOA," someone else shared. "They're not all bad, but I'm not taking that risk."

Smart Upgrades That Slash Monthly Energy Bills

Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of stories such as this is that it could discourage homeowners from making eco-friendly upgrades that benefit them and their communities.

While resistance to these projects can be frustrating, there are several ways to make the process easier and more affordable.

