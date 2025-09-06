Photos of over-the-top mansion on sale for $25 million spark backlash: 'This is gross'

A Ukrainian dentist made people angry when his ostentatious, over-the-top house was featured in the New York Times.

The house embodies excess. It cost more than $10 million to build and features golden highlights, as well as a massive 16-pointed star-shaped stained glass window in the roof. Honestly, it looks like something from just before the French Revolution. One can totally see Marie Antoinette entertaining here.

Homes like this tend to be a massive drain on resources and have a significant impact on the environment as a result. Heating and cooling use more energy than anything else in a house, according to the Department of Energy, and homes like this have a lot more space that needs climate control.

On top of that, all of the gold for the filigree and other work had to come from somewhere. According to Earthworks, gold mining can poison the water and hurt the land around the mine. Pulling all of that out of the ground has a cost.

If you want to lower home energy costs, you could also make sure your furnace filters stay fresh by changing them regularly, and make your home fully electric. Even if you have a large house, you can choose to do as little damage to the planet as possible.

Other Redditors seemed inclined toward frustration with this article and the house it features. "This is gross. Clearly this guy is a scammer and so much so that he's rubbing it in everyone's faces that he's gotten away with it," someone said.

"But at least it is also ugly," another commenter added.

"Tacky, vulgar and common," another shared.

