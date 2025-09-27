Homeowner provides brutally honest review after upgrading their HVAC to a high-tech heat pump: 'Hoping this will help someone else'

Around half of a home's power is used for heating and cooling.

A homeowner from the United Kingdom offered the nitty-gritty details of a heat pump installation, from cost to customer service, in a Reddit post.

The user took issue with some of the customer service, which will, of course, vary by company. But the equipment replaced an aging gas boiler and is now proving its value.

"Hoping this will help someone else," the homeowner posted in r/OctopusEnergy, the subreddit for a U.K. energy supplier.

Heat pumps are an excellent HVAC upgrade that can reduce electricity costs for heating by up to 75%. Energy Star reported that around half of a home's power is used for heating and cooling.

Heat pumps are also efficient at cooling homes and provide a full climate system. There are several types, including popular ductless mini splits, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

Air source heat pumps work by using a compressor to move refrigerant through pipes. According to the International Energy Agency, a heat exchanger pulls warmth from the air and moves it inside or outside depending on the season.

"We were interested in a heat pump for environmental reasons, but also because our boiler and hot water tank have had numerous issues and would need replacing very soon anyway," the Redditor posted about the upgrade in their four-bedroom home.

Finding the right kind of setup for your home can be tricky. EnergySage is a valuable resource that can help you compare quotes and find a timely professional installer. Though they expire at the end of 2025, tax incentives worth up to $2,000 are also currently applicable.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Timeliness with EnergySage can secure all the rebates.

The U.K. homeowner leveraged tax rebates available there to get a great price at under $2,000. In the U.S., air-source models cost between $1,500 to $3,500, with mini-splits being the cheapest option, per This Old House.

The Redditor also has home solar, another energy- and money-saving hack that can help offset the cost of running the heat pump.

Better yet, both technologies prevent heat-trapping air pollution needed from power plants using dirty fuels. NASA has connected air pollution to a possible increase in life-threatening heat waves that may make some places uninhabitable regardless of AC capacity.

EnergySage can help you navigate the path to home solar and secure tax breaks for them before they expire. The guidance could save you up to $10,000.

In the U.K., the Redditor is using solar, a battery, and a heat pump to more cleanly power, warm, and cool their home. The homeowner is now in control of the dwelling's energy use and can monitor it. The solar array even makes money by apparently sending excess electricity back to the grid.

"Basically, so far I'm very happy," the user wrote.

Other Redditors seem to be ready to join in the efficiency.

"We're in the process of … planning for ours," one commenter wrote.

Another homeowner who already made the switch had positive feedback: "After a year, I'm still happy and I echo the house never having been warmer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.