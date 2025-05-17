Home cook gives honest review after testing futuristic kitchen appliance: 'A game-changer'

TikTok channel Blatant Reviews (@blatantreviews) tried out a Typhur air fryer in a viral video.

The appliance was deemed "a game-changer."

The video highlighted the large, spaceship-style appliance's 360-degree heating technology as an efficient way to cook a variety of foods and noted its silent operation.

"Wait, do you hear that?" the reviewer asked, then answered their own question, "Exactly. You don't hear anything."

First up for the trial was an entire frozen pizza, which the reviewer said they would normally cook in the oven. The air fryer accommodated the entire pizza with no problem and cooked it to perfection, in the reviewer's opinion. The video showed a well-cooked crust and toppings.

Next on deck was a steak, and the reviewer was equally pleased with the results.

Air fryers are popular kitchen appliances because they give foods a crisp outer texture with very little oil, which makes them a healthier option when compared to deep-frying food. Air fryers are also often faster and less messy, resulting in time savings for busy days.

Cooking with an air fryer is also healthier for the air quality inside your home than gas stoves that release pollution into the air, which could cause respiratory issues for some and possibly long-term health effects with prolonged exposure. Because air fryers do not produce pollution, they are also considered an eco-friendly option for your kitchen.

An air fryer is also considered an energy-conscious appliance that cooks food in just a few minutes, so it often uses less energy than a stovetop or conventional oven, which typically result in longer cook times.

There are other upgrades you can make to your kitchen that can help positively impact the planet and your wallet. Switching to an induction cooktop, for example, is another energy-efficient option that cooks without polluting the air. It is easy to clean and can save you money on your electric bill.

The air-fryer reviewer couldn't wait to dig in, and some followers were equally enthusiastic.

"I need one," commented one TikToker.

One commenter noted, "Back to the future here we come."

"I think my mom will sell me to get this," said another.

