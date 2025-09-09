Officials offer cash rebates for business owners to make crucial landscaping upgrades: 'Institutions are encouraged to apply'

"Looking around, you still see a challenge everywhere."

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has announced it is doubling the rebate for non-residential property owners who switch to more sustainable grass options.

According to My News LA, the turf replacement rebate has gone from $3 per square foot to $7. The rebate is working in alignment with a new state law banning potable water (or drinking water) from being used on non-functional turf.

The California Water Efficiency Partnership defines non-functional turf as "turf areas that are decorative and have no other functions, such as recreation."

"Southern California's landscape is changing," said Michael Camacho, vice chair of the Metropolitan's board of directors, per My News LA. "But looking around, you still see a challenge everywhere — grass that isn't played on, or picnicked on or even walked on except when it is being mowed."

The Metropolitan Water District reported that up to 70% of the water used in Southern California is for grass or other outdoor irrigation, so the push to change the use of water-wasting, purely aesthetic grass is a smart move.

A common environmentally conscious alternative to high-maintenance types of grass is to switch to a natural lawn. By planting native-growing grass, such as local clover, you can avoid harmful chemicals in fertilizers and pesticides and reduce water usage while still benefiting from a healthy lawn.

Furthermore, a native lawn will be a pollinator-friendly place and act as a helpful part of the natural surrounding ecosystem.

Elsewhere in the country, other eco-friendly rebate programs are helping the transition toward a cleaner future.

For instance, multiple states have rebate programs encouraging the switch from gas stoves to induction options, which cook faster and don't rely on harmful dirty fuels.

While many of the tax rebates and discounts for environmentally friendly technologies under the Inflation Reduction Act will end at the end of 2025, some will remain in place, so looking into what rebates are available can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The turf rebate in Southern California will cease at the end of 2026, or sooner if funds run out, so it's best for non-residential property owners to get started on lawn upgrades now.

"Business owners and institutions are encouraged to apply for the program by March 1, and must complete their projects within 180 days," My News LA stated.

