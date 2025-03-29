Homeowner sparks emotional debate by sharing before-and-after photos of house renovations: 'I'm crying'

The subreddit r/McMansionHell is a place where people can post about their discovery of large suburban homes that have design flaws and "lack of architectural integrity."

These large homes are often viewed as excessive and cheaply built, but what about older homes that have been renovated to fit the McMansion criteria? This is exactly what one Redditor wanted to know when they posted pictures of a Tudor-style home that had undergone renovations.

The photos showed a before-and-after of the Tudor home, which had previously been painted white with dark-colored beams, which are characteristic of the style. The house also had exposed bricks, but in the after photo, the bricks had been painted gray with the beams and wall painted gray to match.

"I'm crying," wrote the OP before asking, "Is it a McMansion now?"

Commenters agreed with the assessment, with one writing, "Why are flippers obsessed with grey and black for everything."

Another went on to add, "Lots of houses in my area have been getting this treatment and I don't like it either."

Renovations like the one highlighted here elicit anger because they not only destroy cultural heritage but also produce a lot of waste. Upgrading an otherwise functional room or exterior generates waste as items are discarded and also contributes to pollution through the harmful pollution produced while using dirty energy to manufacture the new materials that are being used.

According to the EPA, 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris were generated in the U.S in 2018, and most of this ended up in landfills. For comparison, this is more than twice the amount of municipal solid waste generated over the same time period.

Living more simply and not going after major renovations for renovations' sake can help reduce environmental waste and save money. Other ways to save money at home include shopping at thrift stores for furniture and appliances and learning to embrace minimalist living.

