Proud homeowner shares video after transforming ordinary lawn: 'Now that's a tropical paradise'

One Australian gardener wowed the internet with video of their beautiful backyard hideaway — one that used to be an ordinary lawn, according to them.

"Hello all, thought I'd show you what I've done with my former front lawn," said the original poster when they shared their yard on Reddit. "Multistorey canopy over shade plants and a pond. Now has multiple species of marsupial, bird, reptile, amphibian, insect, fish, arthropods etc. Also very cool in summer (subtropics)."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

In the video, the original poster pans over a yard full of gravel walks and lush garden beds. It is shaded by trees overhead and filled with the sound of trickling water. Many different kinds of plants at varying heights create a layered look, while a small, rectangular pond offers relief from the heat for wildlife that visit the garden.

Commenters complimented not only the look of the space, but also the original poster's choice of plants.

"Now that's a tropical paradise! Much a relief it is to see this instead of a Washingtonia, date, or queen palm on r/landscaping," said one user.

The original poster also described their strategy in planting in a comment.

"Yeah there's a perimeter of regular hedge as a wind/moisture screen, first layer is subtropical fruit trees and top canopy is a hardy local tree that can handle a UV index of 14," they explained. "The pond has attracted frogs and it goes off after a thunderstorm."

These are just some of the incredible benefits of rewilding with native plants.

When you use plants native to your area, you will get a low-maintenance garden, because these species have adapted over thousands and millions of years to thrive in the natural conditions near you. Native plants also have low water needs because they are used to the local rainfall. They attract local wildlife and pollinators, which are good for the ecosystem and for gardens and crops.

The entire time, you'll have a more interesting and beautiful garden than if you chose an ordinary lawn.

If native plants aren't for you, there are other low-maintenance and low-cost alternatives, like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even replacing part of your lawn can help you start to enjoy the benefits.

