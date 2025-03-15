Experts sound alarm after routine roadwork sparks serious concerns: 'This is still very bad'

When a road improvement project damaged the roots of a tree in a suburban neighborhood, the aftermath raised serious questions about how construction affects our environment. A Reddit post showing photos of the impacted tree prompted arborists and residents to weigh in on the long-term risks of disturbing tree roots during roadwork.

The post in the r/arborists subreddit, which featured multiple photos of a tree surrounded by pink tape and traffic cones, showed the damage to the tree's root system after construction work. The original poster sought advice on whether the damage could pose a risk to people or property.

Professional arborists shared their expert opinions in the comments.

One suggested that although the root likely was not severed, the scraping and pressure from the construction could result in decay, weakening the tree's structural integrity. "They should definitely take more care to protect trees than that. Luckily it doesn't look like the root was severed," they said. "Regardless this is still very bad."

Another arborist expressed concern over the "root play portion," which supports about 85% of the tree's weight, warning that any disruption could have a negative effect. "Unfortunately I think this would be a huge problem for the trees structural stability," they commented.

A third agreed that while the damage might not immediately kill the tree, it posed potential risks. "Definitely not good for health or structural stability. Probably won't kill the tree but will definitely weaken it and make it more susceptible to disease, drought, etc.," they said, suggesting that the tree could become a safety hazard if not properly assessed by an arborist.

The conversation about the tree's fate underscores the broader impact that construction can have on urban ecosystems. Trees in cities play a crucial role by providing shade and cooling, improving air quality, and supporting local biodiversity. Damage to their root systems can weaken their ability to absorb water and nutrients, making them more susceptible to disease, drought, and other stressors.

As cities grow and construction projects expand, rewilding urban spaces is becoming crucial. Replacing traditional lawns with natural, low-maintenance alternatives can help support local ecosystems while reducing the need for water, pesticides, and fertilizers. Even replacing part of your lawn can make a difference. Plus, planting native plants around urban areas can help create healthier habitats for pollinators, ensuring that local wildlife — and humans — continue to thrive.

