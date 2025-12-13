Homeowner stunned after discovering actions of workers hired by neighbor: 'A liability waiting to happen'

A Reddit post has been drawing attention after a homeowner shared alarming photos of what a local tree removal company did to their neighbor's trees — before the job was even approved. The images show deep, wedge-shaped chainsaw cuts carved directly into the trunks, prompting one commenter to call the company "a liability waiting to happen."

The discussion centers on the homeowner's claim that she and her neighbor had only requested a quote from the company, but the crew returned and began cutting anyway, allegedly to "mark" the trees so workers could identify them if the job moved forward.

Instead of using standard markings like spray paint or flagging tape, the company left what appeared to be felling notches — a kind of cut typically used to direct the fall of a tree during removal. These cuts remove significant structural wood, and commenters were quick to point out how unsafe and irresponsible this approach was under the circumstances.

As one user put it, "A can of marking spray paint is $5. A roll of neon flagging tape is even less. These are commonplace industry standards."

Severe cuts like these can destabilize a tree, increasing the likelihood that it will fall during storms or high winds. That creates safety risks for nearby homes and residents and may leave homeowners with costly removals they never intended to schedule.

Damage of this kind also leads to unnecessary tree loss, which can reduce shade, increase neighborhood heat, and harm local wildlife habitats — all impacts that can delay progress toward healthier, more resilient communities.





Overall reactions ranged from disbelief to anger, and some commenters even speculated that the tactic might have been intentional.

"This is like calling a plumber to get a quote on a new bathroom and they smash your house up with a sledgehammer on the way out," wrote one commenter.

Another warned, "These trees HAVE to be cut down now. There's no way they'll heal right. If ever."

A third added, "This is absolutely crazy. … I'd almost work as an expert on this case for free just to hopefully see justice served."

Lastly, one explained that such cuts could pressure homeowners into approving the removal: "The only reason to mark them this way, in my mind, is so that the potential customer commits. 'Well, he's already started cutting. I guess we move forward with the removal.'"

