Travel nurse says landlord won't reply, leaving them without AC and 'no clue' how thermostat works

The landlord had previously helped them with the system, and it worked for a while, but the problem returned.

A rental without air conditioning can go from frustrating to serious very quickly, especially when the solution depends on help from a landlord.

The strain was evident in a Reddit post from a travel nurse who was trying to get cool air back and sleep comfortably but couldn't get the temperature below 84 degrees.

What's happening?

The renter took to an HVAC advice forum and said they did not understand the thermostat settings and had already reached out to their landlord after losing AC access.

As a nurse, they feared this would impact their ability to sleep and, therefore, their ability to take care of patients effectively.

The landlord had previously helped them with the system, and it worked for a while, but the problem returned.

"No clue what the holds mean!" they said.

The nurse received plenty of advice, such as to check filter plug lines, the indoor fan, and filters. Otherwise, without the full scope of information, one user recommended calling a technician.

Why does it matter?

Cooling is more than a convenience in many parts of the United States. When renters cannot adjust or repair their own systems, they can be left in uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe conditions while waiting for a response that can take days.

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For households that do have a say in equipment upgrades, moving to a heat pump is a great option. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help people compare models and choose a system that works for their home and budget.

For people looking to cool a specific room or targeted space, Merino is another option for efficient temperature control.

What can I do?

If you are renting and run into a similar issue, start by documenting the problem in writing and asking for thermostat instructions and maintenance details. Photos of the thermostat screen and model number can also help a landlord, maintenance worker, or HVAC professional troubleshoot the issue more quickly.

Renters who want to push for more flexibility around home improvements or household rules can work with landlords or property managers to change outdated policies.

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