Stylist reveals easy closet-cleaning hack to profit off your old clothes — here's how it works

A stylist revealed how she uses Trashie's Take Back Bag to recycle her old clothes sustainably while also taking advantage of the incentives and benefits the program offers.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

As explained by secondhand stylist Broaden Meadows (@broadenmeadows), Trashie's Take Back Bag program is a great way to responsibly recycle your old clothes and earn rewards in the process.

To take advantage of the program, all you need to do is order your brightly colored Take Back Bag for $20, fill it with any old clothes, sneakers, towels, and sheets that you want to get rid of before sending it back to Trashie's recycling center free of charge. You can then claim the equivalent of $30 on Trashie's reward platform, which includes cheap movie tickets, sneakers from Allbirds, meals with HelloFresh and plenty more.

Why should I recycle my clothes?

A staggering 11.3 million tons of textiles end up in the landfill in the U.S. yearly, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. When this is combined with a worrying statistic provided by the National Wildlife Federation, who shared that up to half of American textile waste is shipped overseas, it's clear that our reliance on fast fashion is having a huge impact on the environment.

Recycling schemes such as Trashie's Take Back Bag can help people to recycle their textile waste more sustainably. Trashie's program helps you claim rewards for clearing out your closet while also ensuring that roughly 90% of all donations are kept out of landfills.

Landfills are one of the bigger sources of methane pollution, a potent planet-warming gas that is negatively impacting our climate and communities. They also leach chemicals into the environment, which can contaminate ground and surface water and cause serious health implications for people and animals alike.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

There are several programs out there that aim to make recycling your old items easier and more sustainable. For example, Nike's Move to Zero program allows you to donate your old athletic shoes to be cleaned and donated or sent for recycling, if possible.

GotSneakers is another shoe recycling program, and you can even get paid for donating. The company sorts through the shoes, and those deemed of a good enough quality are exported to other countries where they can be given a second life. This helps divert shoes from landfills and ensures they reach the people who need them.

