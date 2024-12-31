This startup wants to give you $75 in travel credit for purging your old clothes: 'Everyone has something to get rid of'

It may be hard letting go of items from hot brands or things that bring back memories even if you no longer wear or fit them. However, thanks to Trashie's Take Back Bag recycling program, you have extra incentive to clear out that stuffed closet — rewards, more closet space, and preventing the urge to dump useful fabric into landfills. As the company's Instagram post shows, you can look forward to fun travels by recycling with them.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag program work?

The program is simple. All you have to do is buy a Take Back Bag. Gather your unwanted apparel, linens, and shoes and place them in the bag. Create a pre-paid shipping label by scanning the QR code on the bag and earn a $25 travel credit. Don't worry about shipping costs; it's free — just follow the instructions.

Are you a clothes horse with lots to unload? Get the 3-pack Take Back Bag and earn $75 in travel credit. You're also rewarded $30 in TrashieCash, redeemable with your favorite fashion brands. If you like to travel in style, you can use those credits at high-end hotel brands, including Sheraton, Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton.

Why should I buy a Take Back Bag?

A stuffed closet may contribute to clutter, which can affect mental health. You may have lovely and barely worn items you forgot about that are buried under other things. If too many items are no longer your style, let it go and enjoy useful rewards in store credit to buy things fitting your current fashion sense or size.









Plus, taking a vacation just got easier. Turning in old clothing can contribute to that sunny weekend or week-long getaway, and you can tag Trashie's Instagram page in your vacation photos.

By using a reliable clothing recycling program, your old clothes won't end up in a landfill. A whopping 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of garments end up in one annually, according to Earth.org.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

If you like thrift stores, check out ThredUP, and send your used items in for credit after ordering a Clean Out Kit. When you need to get rid of old shoes, get a free bag from GotSneakers to send yours in.

People seem excited about using the company. As one Instagram user stated, "The perfect unique stocking stuffer! Everyone has something to get rid of!"

The bags themselves get high ratings, as one person said, "Yes, Trashie bags are the best" and another agreed, "They're so cute."

