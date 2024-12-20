Influencer shares clever hack to turn unwanted clothes into rewards: 'I need to do this ASAP'

Figuring out what to do with clothes you don't want anymore is always a bit of a conundrum.

Instagrammer Bridget McFadden (@bswift_13) has found a way to get rid of the clothes she doesn't want anymore and get rewarded for it. She posted a video explaining she ordered a Trashie Take Back Bag, which she can fill up and return, then earn rewards.

Her followers were impressed. One said, "I need to do this ASAP." Another added, "What a great idea!"

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

All you need to do is go to Trashie's website and order one of its Take Back Bags. There is a fee to get one, because Trashie does all the work of sending you the bag and dealing with the clothes on the other end.









Once you get your bag, simply fill it with clothes. When you're done, send it back. Before you know it, you'll be earning rewards with Trashie to spend on trips to the movies, meal kits, and homeware, among other things.

Why should I order a Trashie Take Back Bag?

When you work with Trashie, you get rewarded for doing what's right for the planet. According to Earth.org, at least 92 million tons of textile waste, mostly from clothes, is produced every year. That number could be as high as 134 million tons a year by the end of 2029.

According to Boston University, at least 34 billion pounds of that comes from the United States alone. That's an unimaginable amount of clothes that could end up in polluting landfills, and Trashie's Take Back Bag helps prevent a small part of this problem.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

There are programs similar to Trashie's out there. Retold Recycling and Jackalo can also help you get rid of clothes you don't want. So can your local thrift store. You might also want to look into biodegradable fashion and avoid fast fashion at all costs.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.