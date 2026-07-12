Texas curbside picker finds furniture, decor, and unopened supplies in upscale neighborhood

"I am still amazed at the stuff people throw away."

A haul of discarded home items in a wealthy Texas neighborhood became a notable find for one trash picker who came across furniture, decor, light bulbs, and other goods that still appeared to have plenty of use left.

What happened?

Texan Picker (@TexanPicker) shared a curbside-picking trip on YouTube, identified a neighborhood with heavy trash collection, and spent the night searching in what they described as a rich area.

The creator's caption made the premise clear from the start: "Scored big trash picking in rich neighborhoods last night. Check out all the amazing stuff I found laid out on the curb for trash pickup!"

Among the items the creator showed were a bike, light bulbs, a basket, a Christmas tree, seasonal decorations, and an ottoman. Some of the pieces were clearly worn, but much of the haul still looked usable or worth fixing.

Viewers were stunned by the amount of discarded goods. "I am still amazed at the stuff people throw away," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Thank you for saving all of this stuff from the landfill."

Why does it matter?

One household's trash can still hold value for someone else.

Furniture, decor, and supplies can mean meaningful savings for someone willing to clean, repair, or repurpose them. At a time when home essentials can be expensive, reuse can help stretch a budget without requiring a major lifestyle shift.

Keeping furniture, textiles, and home goods in use longer can reduce the amount of material sent to landfills and cut demand for brand-new replacements.

What can I do?

Check neighborhood giveaway groups, estate sales, thrift stores, and bulk trash pickup days before trying informal curbside picking. In some places, taking items from the curb is allowed, but local rules vary, so it's worth doing research first.

Rescued items also do not have to stay in your home to stay out of the landfill. One commenter pointed out that "school supplies and craft supplies could be donated to local schools," for example.

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