Gardener shares unbelievable method to keep hungry pests off your garden greens: 'My mind is blown'

Having your own garden can help you eat healthier and save money, but pests can be a pain to deal with. It's not easy keeping them away from plants.

Luckily, a gardener posted a video on Instagram showing how trap plants can save the plants you want.

The scoop

Aly (@ourmidwestroots) posted a video showing the trap plant she uses to protect other plants in her garden. Trap plants are usually used around the perimeter, but she doesn't have a perimeter, so she found another way.

The trap plants are among her other plants. The video showed a Red Russian Kale next to the Blue Kale, with the pests only eating the Red Russian Kale.

Aly said: "I planted it as a trap plant for the bugs to feast away on so the kale I actually wanted would be untouched."

The Red Russian Kale has visible holes, but the other kale looks lush.

It also keeps the pests away from their "broccoli, cauliflower, cabbages, and collards."

Aly also suggested other trap plants: blue hubbard squash, marigolds, nasturtium, and okra.

How it's working

Many pests will infiltrate your garden to feed on your plants, but this trick can help you preserve the plants you want to use.

According to Gardenia, trap plants act as a decoy, attracting them away from other plants. Different trap plants can attract certain bugs. Some trap plants can even attract predators for the pests you want to deter. It's also an excellent alternative to pesticides.

Pesticides can be harmful to your health. According to the Environmental Protection Agency: "Some, such as the organophosphates and carbamates, affect the nervous system. Others may irritate the skin or eyes. Some pesticides may be carcinogens. Others may affect the hormone or endocrine system in the body."

Even pesticides that claim to be eco-friendly can be harmful, as one gardener discovered. They found the Eco-Safe Pest Control they were using was harmful to bees, which are vital pollinators.

Controlling pests without chemicals is a great option to protect yourself and wildlife.

What people are saying

One user was so surprised by this tip: "I've never heard of a trap plant being a different cultivar of the same thing, my mind is blown?"

Another commenter kept it simple, writing: "Fascinating!"

Other users have used other trap plants with similar success: "Yes, I planted marigolds & nasturtiums specifically for this reason."

