Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of post-drought lawn transformation: 'I absolutely love it'

It can take a lot of work to transform your yard into a dream, and a lot of learning can go into that. That's why it's so exciting to share before-and-after photos and the process that went into it — as one Redditor did.

Redditors in the comments loved hearing about the transformation process and seeing just how far the yard has come in the last few years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor posted an image in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit of their transformed yard, with its many native plants and flowers and a fence in front of a blue house. It looked like they created their own little paradise. On clicking through, you can see how the lawn looked before the transformation.

The OP said: "I absolutely love it, my partner and I spend a ton of time enjoying it."

The OP also noted that the original lawn had died after a drought.

In the comments, the Redditor also went through the process of getting the lawn to look like this and the missteps along the way. For example, they said they first planted the Boulevard garden too densely.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Rewilding your yard like this can be very beneficial. Native plants have adapted to their environment, requiring less water, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you money and time. Additionally, as you can see in the image the Redditor shared, it can be much more beautiful than a traditional yard.

Native plants will also attract fun wildlife visitors, including bees, birds, and other insects that are pollinators. These creatures play a pivotal role in the ecosystem because they pollinate plants so they can reproduce. It's an essential part of helping put food on our tables.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of global food crops require pollination.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In the comments, Redditors were in awe of the garden and appreciated the work that the gardener had put in.

One Redditor said, "I love reading what people have learned about their garden and plant selection!"

Another commented, "Gorgeous yard. The fence is a really nice touch."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.