  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of post-drought lawn transformation: 'I absolutely love it'

"Gorgeous yard."

by Mandy Carr
"Gorgeous yard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It can take a lot of work to transform your yard into a dream, and a lot of learning can go into that. That's why it's so exciting to share before-and-after photos and the process that went into it — as one Redditor did. 

Redditors in the comments loved hearing about the transformation process and seeing just how far the yard has come in the last few years. 

"Gorgeous yard."
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor posted an image in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit of their transformed yard, with its many native plants and flowers and a fence in front of a blue house. It looked like they created their own little paradise. On clicking through, you can see how the lawn looked before the transformation.  

The OP said: "I absolutely love it, my partner and I spend a ton of time enjoying it."

The OP also noted that the original lawn had died after a drought. 

In the comments, the Redditor also went through the process of getting the lawn to look like this and the missteps along the way. For example, they said they first planted the Boulevard garden too densely. 

Watch now: Tide director reveals how the company convinced millions to change laundry habits

Rewilding your yard like this can be very beneficial. Native plants have adapted to their environment, requiring less water, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you money and time. Additionally, as you can see in the image the Redditor shared, it can be much more beautiful than a traditional yard. 

Native plants will also attract fun wildlife visitors, including bees, birds, and other insects that are pollinators. These creatures play a pivotal role in the ecosystem because they pollinate plants so they can reproduce. It's an essential part of helping put food on our tables. 

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of global food crops require pollination. 

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In the comments, Redditors were in awe of the garden and appreciated the work that the gardener had put in. 

One Redditor said, "I love reading what people have learned about their garden and plant selection!"

Another commented, "Gorgeous yard. The fence is a really nice touch."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x