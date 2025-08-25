Collector shares inspiring photos after transforming 'ugly' old item: 'It turned out great'

Sometimes another person's trash is another person's treasure, and sometimes it actually is just a treasure chest waiting to be filled with meaningful trinkets.

In a Reddit post, a DIY-er transformed an "ugly old drawer" into a chic trinket shelf, proving that sometimes the best home décor comes from what you already have lying around. The creator explained they "already had all of these trinkets" but were excited to add more over time.

Instead of buying a brand-new display case, they repurposed what otherwise could have ended up in a landfill. What they ended up with was a sleek, black-and-gold shadow-box-style shelf with neatly divided compartments to showcase keepsakes from jewelry to family heirlooms.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The move highlights a growing trend of consumers looking for ways to stretch their budgets while cutting down on clutter.

Upcycling is like giving old materials a second career instead of sending them into early retirement at the landfill. By transforming what's already been made into something new and useful, the environmental costs of manufacturing from scratch — like cutting down trees to mining metals to burning fuel for transport — are reduced.

Each repurposed item keeps waste down and eases the demand for fresh resources, proving that creativity can be one of the simplest tools for building a more sustainable future.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters within the thread applauded the makeover.

"Great idea. I love it. It turned out great,'' said one.

"Just the right size for table top display. I think I need one. It's cool," said another.

"This made me want a shadow box again," a third person commented.

By turning something "ugly" into something beautiful and functional, this project not only gave new life to an overlooked drawer but also inspired others to consider what forgotten items around their homes could be put to better use.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.