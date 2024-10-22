Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of backyard landscaping transformation: 'You are living the dream'

"When we moved in seven years ago, our 3/4 acre lot was almost entirely lawn."

Imagine moving into your new home with a blank canvas of a backyard and then, over the years, transforming it into your dream green space. That's precisely what one homeowner did, and they shared photos of the results.

Redditors were very excited about the beautiful changes the homeowner made to their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner posted a collage of images in the r/NoLawns subreddit. The first one, taken in "Year 1," features a grass lawn and some bushes. A jump up to "Year 3" shows some flowers and additional trees in the background, while "Year 5" has more flowers and plants and a rock pathway. The final image, "Year 7," is full of colorful flowers — plus what they called a "bangin' pink sunset" for good measure.

The OP said, "When we moved in seven years ago, our 3/4 acre lot was almost entirely lawn. We've replaced most of it with trees and food/flower garden beds, and I love watching it grow."

Rewilding your lawn like this doesn't just get you a beautiful yard, but it also saves you money. Native plants don't need as much water, fertilizer, or pesticides because they have adapted to their environment.

Native plants can also attract wildlife visitors to your garden, including pollinators — like bees, butterflies, birds, bats, and moths — which are extremely important for the ecosystem.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 35% of our food crops and three-quarters of flowering plants require pollinators to reproduce. Essentially, "one out of every three bites of food you eat" relies on these remarkable creatures.

Redditors had a lot to say about what the homeowner did to their yard.

One user said, "You are living the dream."

Another person added, "I like to say, 'Inspired by Mother Nature. Built with love.'"

Another Redditor said they would like to create their own magical garden: "I need to keep telling myself to be patient because this is absolutely the definition of patience being a virtue."

