Homeowner stuck in hot mess after buying house with lease attached: 'Your next step is a lawyer'

A homeowner thought they were buying a house, but the solar lease came with a side of red tape and a 24-year headache.

In a post shared on Reddit, the homeowner explained they bought a house that came with a transferable solar lease, only to find the transfer process was anything but smooth.

After weeks of back-and-forth, the solar company allegedly sent the credit application to the wrong email, then took so long to respond that the buyer had to chase down the seller's agent for updates. Then, the company denied the buyer, saying their "records cannot be verified," even though the homeowner said they had a 785 credit score.

The buyer later learned the company told the seller that the lease could only be transferred if the buyer applied with a co-applicant, bought out the lease with 24 years left, or had the seller buy it out instead.





"I don't have the money to buy out the lease so that's not an option and I don't have anybody else to cosign for me. Has anybody experienced anything similar? I'd like to know my legal options," they wrote.

Early in the comments, multiple readers pointed out that this is exactly why some homeowners avoid leases altogether, even though solar itself can be a great deal.

"They're absolutely trying to force a buyout and if they don't cooperate your next step is a lawyer," said one commenter.

Solar panels can be a huge win for your wallet and the planet. They can lower your electricity costs, reduce reliance on dirty-fueled power plants, and help stabilize your energy budget when utility rates rise.

But the lease model can add complications, especially when you sell a home. Unlike a system you own outright, a lease is a long-term contract with a third party, and that company typically controls.

If this story has you worried about solar, the good news is you have better options than ever. You can shop around without committing to one company's fine print.

Solar can also pair well with other electric upgrades. For example, you can combine panels with efficient HVAC systems to drive your utility costs even lower, and Mitsubishi offers high-efficiency heating and cooling options designed to fit a range of homes and budgets.

In the meantime, the Reddit homeowner's situation is a tough reminder. Solar is a great tool, but the contract matters just as much as the panels.

